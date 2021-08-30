Boston (Aug. 30, 2021) The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels honored the USS Constitution and the city of Boston by flying through Boston Harbor on a transit flight to Brunswick, Maine on August 30th, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Elliott Fabrizio/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2021 12:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|811804
|VIRIN:
|210830-N-ES994-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108540550
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|BOSTON, MA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Navy Blue Angels as they fly through Boston Harbor on a transit flight to Brunswick, Maine over Old Ironsides, by CPO Elliott Fabrizio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
