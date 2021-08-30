Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Navy Blue Angels as they fly through Boston Harbor on a transit flight to Brunswick, Maine over Old Ironsides

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2021

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Elliott Fabrizio 

    USS Constitution

    Boston (Aug. 30, 2021) The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels honored the USS Constitution and the city of Boston by flying through Boston Harbor on a transit flight to Brunswick, Maine on August 30th, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Elliott Fabrizio/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2021
    Date Posted: 08.30.2021 12:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 811804
    VIRIN: 210830-N-ES994-1001
    Filename: DOD_108540550
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: BOSTON, MA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Blue Angels as they fly through Boston Harbor on a transit flight to Brunswick, Maine over Old Ironsides, by CPO Elliott Fabrizio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Sailor USS Constitution

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT