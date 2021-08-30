Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sheppard AFB Installation Commander Gives Covid-19 Update

    TX, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2021

    Video by Benjamin Remmert 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    Brigadier General Lyle Drew gives an update on local Covid-19 cases and enhanced safety measures at Sheppard Air Force Base.

    Date Taken: 08.30.2021
    Date Posted: 08.30.2021 11:47
    This work, Sheppard AFB Installation Commander Gives Covid-19 Update, by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Safety
    Update
    Sheppard Air Force Base
    Covid-19

