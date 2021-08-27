Pennsylvania Air National Guardsman, Chaplain, Lt. Col. Lawrence Freedman, assigned to the 171st Air Refueling Wing wishes the Jewish community a healthy, happy Rosh Hashanah from various locations around the installation. Rosh Hashanah is the Jewish New Year festival. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Bryan Hoover)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2021 11:06
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|811794
|VIRIN:
|200827-Z-EY983-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108540299
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|CORAOPOLIS, PA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Happy Rosh Hashanah, by TSgt Bryan Hoover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
