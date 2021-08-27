Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Happy Rosh Hashanah

    CORAOPOLIS, PA, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Bryan Hoover 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Pennsylvania Air National Guardsman, Chaplain, Lt. Col. Lawrence Freedman, assigned to the 171st Air Refueling Wing wishes the Jewish community a healthy, happy Rosh Hashanah from various locations around the installation. Rosh Hashanah is the Jewish New Year festival. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Bryan Hoover)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2021
    Date Posted: 08.30.2021 11:06
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 811794
    VIRIN: 200827-Z-EY983-1001
    Filename: DOD_108540299
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Rosh Hashanah
    Air Force
    CHAPLAIN
    171st
    jewish new year festival

