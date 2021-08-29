Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod Medevacs fisherman 130 miles east of Cape Cod

    MA, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Emma Fliszar 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod, an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew medevacs a fisherman from the fishing vessel Direction, 130 miles east of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, Aug. 29. The fisherman was reported to be suffering from a diabetic related condition. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Cape Cod/released)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2021
    Date Posted: 08.30.2021 12:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 811793
    VIRIN: 210830-G-NA511-001
    Filename: DOD_108540298
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: MA, US

