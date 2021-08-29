Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod, an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew medevacs a fisherman from the fishing vessel Direction, 130 miles east of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, Aug. 29. The fisherman was reported to be suffering from a diabetic related condition. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Cape Cod/released)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2021 12:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|811793
|VIRIN:
|210830-G-NA511-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108540298
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|MA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod Medevacs fisherman 130 miles east of Cape Cod, by PO3 Emma Fliszar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
