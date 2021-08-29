Air Traffic Controller Feature

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, HAITI

    08.29.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Special Operations Command South

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tyler Carter describe his duties and responsibilities as an air traffic controller in support of Joint Task Force-Haiti, at the Port-au-Prince international airport on Aug. 27, 2021. Joint Task Force-Haiti deployed quickly to support U.S. Agency of International Development and enable airlift capability to deliver humanitarian aid to remote locations in the southern peninsula of Haiti.(U.S. Army video by Spc. Adrian Pacheco)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2021
    Date Posted: 08.30.2021 07:05
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 811769
    VIRIN: 210829-A-GM448-001
    Filename: DOD_108540119
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: PORT-AU-PRINCE, HT 

    #55th Signal Company
    #Haiti
    #SOUTHCOM
    #Port-au-Prince
    #JTF-Haiti2021

