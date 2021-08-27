169th Fighter Wing hosts runway repair demonstration follow up

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force civil engineers from the pavements and construction equipment career field, known as the Dirt Boys from eight separate units, team up with U.S. Navy Seabees from the Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133, Gulfport, Mississippi for an Expedient and Expeditionary Airfield Damage Repair (E-ADR) demonstration at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, Aug. 27, 2021. The purpose of the training is to provide just enough, just in time repair capability with minimal cost and materials in a wartime situation. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Edward Snyder, 169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs)