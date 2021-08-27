Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    169th Fighter Wing hosts runway repair demonstration follow up

    MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2021

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Edward Snyder 

    169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force civil engineers from the pavements and construction equipment career field, known as the Dirt Boys from eight separate units, team up with U.S. Navy Seabees from the Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133, Gulfport, Mississippi for an Expedient and Expeditionary Airfield Damage Repair (E-ADR) demonstration at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, Aug. 27, 2021. The purpose of the training is to provide just enough, just in time repair capability with minimal cost and materials in a wartime situation. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Edward Snyder, 169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2021
    Date Posted: 08.29.2021 17:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 811742
    VIRIN: 210827-Z-OL711-1001
    Filename: DOD_108539655
    Length: 00:03:53
    Location: MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 169th Fighter Wing hosts runway repair demonstration follow up, by SMSgt Edward Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    National Guard
    169th Fighter Wing
    McEntire Joint National Guard Base
    South Carolina Air National Guard
    E-EADR

