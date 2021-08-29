Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ambulances Pre-Staged Outside of Baton Rouge Ahead of Hurricane Ida

    GONZALES, LA, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2021

    Video by Keith Jones 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency   

    GONZALES, LA (August 29, 2021) -- FEMA, in coordination with interagency, state and local officials, has pre-staged ambulances outside of Baton Rouge for immediate life-saving use in response to Hurricane Ida scheduled to impact Louisiana today. Photo by Keith Jones, FEMA

    Date Taken: 08.29.2021
    Date Posted: 08.29.2021 17:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 811741
    VIRIN: 210829-O-AJ852-934
    Filename: DOD_108539654
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: GONZALES, LA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ambulances Pre-Staged Outside of Baton Rouge Ahead of Hurricane Ida, by Keith Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    FEMA
    Hurricane Ida
    Ambulances

