    JTF-Haiti service members deliver Haitian patients to medical care

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, HAITI

    08.22.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Service members with the U.S. Army, U.S. Coast Guard and Puerto Rican National Guard deliver patients to volunteer medical staff at Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Aug. 22, 2021. At the request of U.S. Southern Command, service members deployed to support relief efforts with the U.S. Agency for International Development for the people of Haiti after the nation was hit by an earthquake, Aug. 14. The Joint Task Force includes all five branches of the U.S. military, as well as land, sea and air assets from each branch. (U.S Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2021
    Date Posted: 08.29.2021 17:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 811740
    VIRIN: 210822-F-SI788-1116
    Filename: DOD_108539646
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: PORT-AU-PRINCE, HT 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

