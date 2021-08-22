JTF-Haiti service members deliver Haitian patients to medical care

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Service members with the U.S. Army, U.S. Coast Guard and Puerto Rican National Guard deliver patients to volunteer medical staff at Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Aug. 22, 2021. At the request of U.S. Southern Command, service members deployed to support relief efforts with the U.S. Agency for International Development for the people of Haiti after the nation was hit by an earthquake, Aug. 14. The Joint Task Force includes all five branches of the U.S. military, as well as land, sea and air assets from each branch. (U.S Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)