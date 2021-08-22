Service members with the U.S. Army, U.S. Coast Guard and Puerto Rican National Guard deliver patients to volunteer medical staff at Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Aug. 22, 2021. At the request of U.S. Southern Command, service members deployed to support relief efforts with the U.S. Agency for International Development for the people of Haiti after the nation was hit by an earthquake, Aug. 14. The Joint Task Force includes all five branches of the U.S. military, as well as land, sea and air assets from each branch. (U.S Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2021 17:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|811740
|VIRIN:
|210822-F-SI788-1116
|Filename:
|DOD_108539646
|Length:
|00:02:34
|Location:
|PORT-AU-PRINCE, HT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, JTF-Haiti service members deliver Haitian patients to medical care, by TSgt Marleah Cabano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT