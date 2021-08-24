video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Medical personnel from U.S. Air Forces Europes and U.S. Army Europe are collobartively supporting Operation Allies Refuge at Ramstein Air Base. Army Lieutenant Colonel Kim Byerslund, an Individual Medical Augmentee of the Army Medical Corps share how her military training has enabled her and the team at Ramstein AB to support the Afghan evacuees.