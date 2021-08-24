Medical personnel from U.S. Air Forces Europes and U.S. Army Europe are collobartively supporting Operation Allies Refuge at Ramstein Air Base. Army Lieutenant Colonel Kim Byerslund, an Individual Medical Augmentee of the Army Medical Corps share how her military training has enabled her and the team at Ramstein AB to support the Afghan evacuees.
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2021 05:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|811719
|VIRIN:
|210824-F-NN866-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108539086
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Army Lieutenant Colonel Kim Byerslund, by SSgt Megan Qualls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
