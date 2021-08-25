Col Amy Glisson, Camp Commander, OAR, Ramstein AB, Germany, talks about the safety, sustainment and transport during Operation Allies Refuge.
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2021 08:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|811715
|VIRIN:
|210825-D-TX415-053
|Filename:
|DOD_108539082
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Col Amy Glisson - Safety, Sustainment, Transport, by Chris Knoblauch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
