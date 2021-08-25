Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gen Harrigian - Opening Remarks

    RP, GERMANY

    08.25.2021

    Video by Chris Knoblauch 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    General Jeffrey Harrigian makes opening remarks at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, regarding Operation Allies Refuge.

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Date Posted: 08.29.2021 08:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 811713
    VIRIN: 210825-D-TX415-082
    Filename: DOD_108539079
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: RP, DE

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Gen Harrigian - Opening Remarks, by Chris Knoblauch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    Evacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac
    Afghanevac

