Ramstein Air Base Crib Fabrication

SrA Sean Green and Airmen from the 86th Maintenance Squadron Aircraft Structural Maintenance created cradles for the babies born during Operation Allies Refuge. This helped ensure the comfort and safety of families as they are evacuated to the United States.
