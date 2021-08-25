Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ramstein Air Base Crib Fabrication

    RP, GERMANY

    08.25.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Autumn Vogt 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    SrA Sean Green and Airmen from the 86th Maintenance Squadron Aircraft Structural Maintenance created cradles for the babies born during Operation Allies Refuge. This helped ensure the comfort and safety of families as they are evacuated to the United States.

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Location: RP, DE

    USAFE
    Evacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac
    Afghanevac

