TSgt Alexandria Young, 786th Force Support Squadron Dining Facility Manager, and volunteers prepare food for Afghan evacuees at Ramstein Air Base Germany. Ramstein is supporting the safe and quick evacuation of individuals from Afghanistan.
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2021 05:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|811708
|VIRIN:
|210825-F-QT857-858
|Filename:
|DOD_108539074
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ramstein Air Base Food Prep, by SrA Autumn Vogt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
