    Ramstein Air Base Food Prep

    RP, GERMANY

    08.25.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Autumn Vogt 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    TSgt Alexandria Young, 786th Force Support Squadron Dining Facility Manager, and volunteers prepare food for Afghan evacuees at Ramstein Air Base Germany. Ramstein is supporting the safe and quick evacuation of individuals from Afghanistan.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Date Posted: 08.29.2021 05:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 811708
    VIRIN: 210825-F-QT857-858
    Filename: DOD_108539074
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: RP, DE

    TAGS

    USAFE
    Evacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac
    Afghanevac

