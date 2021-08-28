Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marines prepare to support Afghans at Quantico

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Dangelo Yanez 

    Operation Allies Refuge

    U.S. Marines perform organizational tasks in preparation for the arrival of Afghans at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia. Aug. 28, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of State and Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for up to 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. D'Angelo Yanez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2021
    Date Posted: 08.29.2021 00:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 811691
    VIRIN: 210828-M-UE724-0002
    Filename: DOD_108538892
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines prepare to support Afghans at Quantico, by LCpl Dangelo Yanez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DOD
    USNORTHCOM
    DOS
    OPERATION ALLIES REFUGE
    Afghan Special Immigrants and Families
    Special Immigrant Visa (SIV)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT