U.S. Marines perform organizational tasks in preparation for the arrival of Afghans at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia. Aug. 28, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of State and Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for up to 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. D'Angelo Yanez)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2021 00:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|811691
|VIRIN:
|210828-M-UE724-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_108538892
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Marines prepare to support Afghans at Quantico, by LCpl Dangelo Yanez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
