B-roll and interviews about roughly 300 Oregon National Guardsmen, mostly from the 142nd Wing, mobilizing in support of Task Force Reassurance. Task Force Reassurance provides National Guard Support to hospitals around the State of Oregon in need of assistance due to COVID-19 hospitalizations. 500 Oregon Guardsmen, mostly Army, deployed earlier this week to hospitals in Southern Oregon. Today's tasking will primarily assign Airmen to hospitals in the Portland Metro area.
Interviews include an Airman deploying to a hospital in Portland, and the Commander of the 142nd Wing.
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2021 16:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|811687
|VIRIN:
|210828-F-IW846-490
|Filename:
|DOD_108538805
|Length:
|00:04:54
|Location:
|OR, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Task Force Reassurance mobilization for Portland Metro, by MSgt Steven Conklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT