Task Force Reassurance mobilization for Portland Metro

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/811687" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-roll and interviews about roughly 300 Oregon National Guardsmen, mostly from the 142nd Wing, mobilizing in support of Task Force Reassurance. Task Force Reassurance provides National Guard Support to hospitals around the State of Oregon in need of assistance due to COVID-19 hospitalizations. 500 Oregon Guardsmen, mostly Army, deployed earlier this week to hospitals in Southern Oregon. Today's tasking will primarily assign Airmen to hospitals in the Portland Metro area.



Interviews include an Airman deploying to a hospital in Portland, and the Commander of the 142nd Wing.