    Task Force Reassurance mobilization for Portland Metro

    OR, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Steven Conklin 

    142nd Wing

    B-roll and interviews about roughly 300 Oregon National Guardsmen, mostly from the 142nd Wing, mobilizing in support of Task Force Reassurance. Task Force Reassurance provides National Guard Support to hospitals around the State of Oregon in need of assistance due to COVID-19 hospitalizations. 500 Oregon Guardsmen, mostly Army, deployed earlier this week to hospitals in Southern Oregon. Today's tasking will primarily assign Airmen to hospitals in the Portland Metro area.

    Interviews include an Airman deploying to a hospital in Portland, and the Commander of the 142nd Wing.

    Date Taken: 08.28.2021
    Date Posted: 08.28.2021 16:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 811687
    VIRIN: 210828-F-IW846-490
    Filename: DOD_108538805
    Length: 00:04:54
    Location: OR, US

    oregon
    hospitals
    oregon national guard
    covid
    142nd wing

