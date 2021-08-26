CBKU Inprocessing

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/811683" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Central Soldiers from Task Force Spartan and other units welcome Afghan evacuees to Camp Buehring, Kuwait, and assist them through the arrival process with care and compassion. USARCENT’s Active Duty, Army Reserve, and National Guard troops continue to work with their U.S. Central Command and Department of State teammates to support Afghanistan evacuation efforts with transportation, immediate amenities, security, logistics and medical assistance at locations in Kuwait. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Samuel DeLeon)