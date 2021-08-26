Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CBKU Inprocessing

    KUWAIT

    08.26.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs   

    U.S. Army Central Soldiers from Task Force Spartan and other units welcome Afghan evacuees to Camp Buehring, Kuwait, and assist them through the arrival process with care and compassion. USARCENT’s Active Duty, Army Reserve, and National Guard troops continue to work with their U.S. Central Command and Department of State teammates to support Afghanistan evacuation efforts with transportation, immediate amenities, security, logistics and medical assistance at locations in Kuwait. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Samuel DeLeon)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2021
    Date Posted: 08.28.2021 15:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 811683
    VIRIN: 210826-D-D0477-004
    Filename: DOD_108538718
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: KW

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    CENTCOM
    Afghanevacuation

