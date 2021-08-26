U.S. Army Central Soldiers from Task Force Spartan and other units welcome Afghan evacuees to Camp Buehring, Kuwait, and assist them through the arrival process with care and compassion. USARCENT’s Active Duty, Army Reserve, and National Guard troops continue to work with their U.S. Central Command and Department of State teammates to support Afghanistan evacuation efforts with transportation, immediate amenities, security, logistics and medical assistance at locations in Kuwait. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Samuel DeLeon)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2021 15:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|811683
|VIRIN:
|210826-D-D0477-004
|Filename:
|DOD_108538718
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|KW
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, CBKU Inprocessing, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
