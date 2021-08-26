Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KUWAIT

    08.26.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs   

    U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers from the 111th Engineer Brigade, U.S. Army Central, worked day and night to prepare areas of Camp Buehring, Kuwait, for temporary facilities to welcome and host Afghan evacuees and supporting units. USARCENT’s Active Duty, Army Reserve, and National Guard troops continue to work with their U.S. Central Command and Department of State teammates to support Afghanistan evacuation efforts at locations in Kuwait. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Davis Rohrer)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2021
    Date Posted: 08.28.2021 15:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 811681
    VIRIN: 210826-D-D0477-003
    Filename: DOD_108538716
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KW

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, CBKU Engineer Construction efforts to prepare to host troops and Afghan Evacuees, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    afghanevacuation

