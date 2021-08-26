CAS COVID Support

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Central Command service members support Afghan evacuees through a COVID-19 screening and vaccine process at Camp As Sayliyah, Qatar. CENTCOM teammates from all services continue to work with Department of State to support Afghanistan evacuation efforts with transportation, immediate amenities, security, logistics and medical assistance at locations in Kuwait. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Jimmie Baker)