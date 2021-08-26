Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAS COVID Support

    QATAR

    08.26.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs   

    U.S. Central Command service members support Afghan evacuees through a COVID-19 screening and vaccine process at Camp As Sayliyah, Qatar. CENTCOM teammates from all services continue to work with Department of State to support Afghanistan evacuation efforts with transportation, immediate amenities, security, logistics and medical assistance at locations in Kuwait. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Jimmie Baker)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2021
    Date Posted: 08.28.2021 15:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 811679
    VIRIN: 210826-D-D0477-001
    Filename: DOD_108538714
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: QA

    CENTCOM
    Afghanevacuation

