U.S. Central Command service members support Afghan evacuees through a COVID-19 screening and vaccine process at Camp As Sayliyah, Qatar. CENTCOM teammates from all services continue to work with Department of State to support Afghanistan evacuation efforts with transportation, immediate amenities, security, logistics and medical assistance at locations in Kuwait. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Jimmie Baker)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2021 15:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|811679
|VIRIN:
|210826-D-D0477-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108538714
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|QA
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, CAS COVID Support, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT