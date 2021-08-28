Coast Guard Station Grand Isle relocates boats

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Coast Guard Station Grand Isle crews prepare to relocate response boats to the National Guard Armory in Covington, Louisiana, Aug. 28, 2021, ahead of Hurricane Ida. It's vital to protect crews and assets from the worst of the storm so they can surge after to help local communities. (U.S. Coast Guard video)