U.S. Coast Guard Station Grand Isle crews prepare to relocate response boats to the National Guard Armory in Covington, Louisiana, Aug. 28, 2021, ahead of Hurricane Ida. It's vital to protect crews and assets from the worst of the storm so they can surge after to help local communities. (U.S. Coast Guard video)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2021 13:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|811671
|VIRIN:
|210828-G-G0100-279
|Filename:
|DOD_108538513
|Length:
|00:00:14
|Location:
|GRAND ISLE, LA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Coast Guard Station Grand Isle relocates boats, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
