Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard Station Grand Isle relocates boats

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAND ISLE, LA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    U.S. Coast Guard Station Grand Isle crews prepare to relocate response boats to the National Guard Armory in Covington, Louisiana, Aug. 28, 2021, ahead of Hurricane Ida. It's vital to protect crews and assets from the worst of the storm so they can surge after to help local communities. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2021
    Date Posted: 08.28.2021 13:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 811671
    VIRIN: 210828-G-G0100-279
    Filename: DOD_108538513
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: GRAND ISLE, LA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Station Grand Isle relocates boats, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    station
    Coast Guard
    Ida
    Storm21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT