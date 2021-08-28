Chapter 3: Readiness

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



From February to June 2021, the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit conducted various shore and sea-based training exercises in order to enhance operational readiness in preparation for deployment. The 11th MEU Unit is a forward-deployed, flexible sea-based Marine Air-Ground Task Force capable of conducting amphibious operations, crisis response and limited contingency operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jennessa Davey)