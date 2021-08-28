Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chapter 3: Readiness

    UNITED STATES

    08.28.2021

    Video by Sgt. Jennessa Davey 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    From February to June 2021, the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit conducted various shore and sea-based training exercises in order to enhance operational readiness in preparation for deployment. The 11th MEU Unit is a forward-deployed, flexible sea-based Marine Air-Ground Task Force capable of conducting amphibious operations, crisis response and limited contingency operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jennessa Davey)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2021
    Date Posted: 08.28.2021 01:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 811661
    VIRIN: 210802-M-OY155-1001
    Filename: DOD_108538175
    Length: 00:04:09
    Location: US

    Predeployment Training
    Deployment
    MAGTF
    Naval Integration
    Force Design 2030
    Future force Design

