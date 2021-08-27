A U.S. Army aviation unit, assigned to the Puerto Rico National Guard, drops off food to a village in support of Joint Task Force-Haiti, Aug. 27, 2021. Joint Task Force-Haiti deployed quickly to support U.S. Agency for International Development and enable airlift capability to deliver humanitarian aid to remote locations in the southern peninsula of Haiti. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Adrian Pacheco)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2021 08:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|811656
|VIRIN:
|210827-A-GM448-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108538004
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|PORT-AU-PRINCE, HT
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Joint Task Force- Haiti Food Drop, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
