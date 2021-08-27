Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Task Force- Haiti Food Drop

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, HAITI

    08.27.2021

    Special Operations Command South

    A U.S. Army aviation unit, assigned to the Puerto Rico National Guard, drops off food to a village in support of Joint Task Force-Haiti, Aug. 27, 2021. Joint Task Force-Haiti deployed quickly to support U.S. Agency for International Development and enable airlift capability to deliver humanitarian aid to remote locations in the southern peninsula of Haiti. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Adrian Pacheco)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2021
    Date Posted: 08.28.2021 08:21
    Location: PORT-AU-PRINCE, HT 

    JTF-Haiti
    55th Signal Company
    Haiti
    SOUTHCOM
    Port-au-Prince

