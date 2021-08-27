2021 WPW and AFSAM Rifle and Pistol Championships Registration Day

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/811632" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Marksmanship teams from throughout the United States registered for the 50th Winston P. Wilson and 30th Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meeting Rifle and Pistol Championships hosted by the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center held at the Robinson Maneuver Training Center, August 27 through September 3, 2020. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jovi M. Prevot)