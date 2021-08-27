Marksmanship teams from throughout the United States registered for the 50th Winston P. Wilson and 30th Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meeting Rifle and Pistol Championships hosted by the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center held at the Robinson Maneuver Training Center, August 27 through September 3, 2020. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jovi M. Prevot)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2021 18:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|811632
|VIRIN:
|210827-Z-IX958-1010
|Filename:
|DOD_108537602
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2021 WPW and AFSAM Rifle and Pistol Championships Registration Day, by SGT Jovi Prevot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
