New Marines with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in a motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, August 26, 2021. Following graduation on August 27, the new Marines will be transported to Camp Pendleton, Calif., to begin their next phase of training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Tyler Ware)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2021 18:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|811623
|VIRIN:
|210826-M-HZ903-078
|Filename:
|DOD_108537493
|Length:
|00:02:52
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Echo Company Motivational Run, by Cpl Anthony Pio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
