    Echo Company Motivational Run

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2021

    Video by Cpl. Anthony Pio 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    New Marines with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in a motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, August 26, 2021. Following graduation on August 27, the new Marines will be transported to Camp Pendleton, Calif., to begin their next phase of training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Tyler Ware)

    #MCRDSD #recruits #MarineRecruit #usmc #recruittraining

    Finding purpose and your place in a common cause. What you truly long for is discovered by fighting for it. This is where the battle begins. Follow the link and start your journey and earn the title Marine.

    http://www.marines.com/WRRHQ

    Welcome To The Official Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego Website.
    For more information please click the link below. Semper Fidelis.
    https://www.mcrdsd.marines.mil/

    Date Taken: 08.26.2021
    Date Posted: 08.27.2021 18:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 811623
    VIRIN: 210826-M-HZ903-078
    Filename: DOD_108537493
    Length: 00:02:52
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

