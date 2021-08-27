Defense, Military Officials Hold News Conference

Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby and Army Maj. Gen. William D. "Hank" Taylor, Joint Staff deputy director for regional operations, brief the media at the Pentagon.
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2021 15:47
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|811589
|Filename:
|DOD_108536939
|Length:
|00:49:53
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
