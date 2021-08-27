Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Think Tank Submission MCA MacGyver Kit - Little Rock Air Force Base

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2021

    Courtesy Video

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Think Tank Submission from Little Rock Air Force Base featuring the MCA MacGyver Tool Kit.

    Video by TSgt Timothy Justice, 19th Maintenance Squadron

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2021
    Date Posted: 08.27.2021 11:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 811579
    VIRIN: 210827-F-ZZ999-101
    Filename: DOD_108536833
    Length: 00:03:09
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Think Tank Submission MCA MacGyver Kit - Little Rock Air Force Base, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MCA
    19th Airlift Wing
    Think Tank
    LRAFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT