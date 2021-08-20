Insider Threat Month

To support the Department of Navy’s Insider Threat Awareness Month observance in September 2021, the Navy Insider Threat Program (InTP) has produced a short video to share the Navy’s efforts to counter insider threats featuring Jennifer Floyd, the Branch Chief of the Navy Insider Threat Program, Sung Chon, the Navy Service Analysis Section Chief of the DoN Insider Threat Analytic Hub, and Brad Silk, the Program Manager of the Marine Corps Counter Insider Threat Program.
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2021 13:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|811574
|VIRIN:
|210820-O-SX812-497
|Filename:
|DOD_108536793
|Length:
|00:04:26
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
