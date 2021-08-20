Insider Threat Month

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/811574" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

To support the Department of Navy’s Insider Threat Awareness Month observance in September 2021, the Navy Insider Threat Program (InTP) has produced a short video to share the Navy’s efforts to counter insider threats featuring Jennifer Floyd, the Branch Chief of the Navy Insider Threat Program, Sung Chon, the Navy Service Analysis Section Chief of the DoN Insider Threat Analytic Hub, and Brad Silk, the Program Manager of the Marine Corps Counter Insider Threat Program.