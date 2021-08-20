Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Insider Threat Month

    UNITED STATES

    08.20.2021

    Video by Andrew Carlson 

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production

    To support the Department of Navy’s Insider Threat Awareness Month observance in September 2021, the Navy Insider Threat Program (InTP) has produced a short video to share the Navy’s efforts to counter insider threats featuring Jennifer Floyd, the Branch Chief of the Navy Insider Threat Program, Sung Chon, the Navy Service Analysis Section Chief of the DoN Insider Threat Analytic Hub, and Brad Silk, the Program Manager of the Marine Corps Counter Insider Threat Program.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2021
    Date Posted: 08.27.2021 13:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 811574
    VIRIN: 210820-O-SX812-497
    Filename: DOD_108536793
    Length: 00:04:26
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Navy
    InsiderThreat

