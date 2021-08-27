Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NO MORE - BAMC SHARP Awareness

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2021

    Video by Corey Toye 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention Program (SHARP)

    Promotes cultural change across the Army, with a vision toward a culture of discipline and respect in which Soldiers intervene in sexual harassment and sexual assault to protect one another. No More Silence! If you see something, Say something!

    DoD SAFE Helpline 24/7: (877) 995-5247
    Brooke Army JBSA Hotline: (210) 808-SARC

    Date Taken: 08.27.2021
    Date Posted: 08.27.2021 08:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 811559
    VIRIN: 210827-D-VR118-848
    Filename: DOD_108536484
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 

    This work, NO MORE - BAMC SHARP Awareness, by Corey Toye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    sexual assault
    SHARP
    BAMC
    Defense Health Agency
    DHA

