NO MORE - BAMC SHARP Awareness

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/811559" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention Program (SHARP)



Promotes cultural change across the Army, with a vision toward a culture of discipline and respect in which Soldiers intervene in sexual harassment and sexual assault to protect one another. No More Silence! If you see something, Say something!



DoD SAFE Helpline 24/7: (877) 995-5247

Brooke Army JBSA Hotline: (210) 808-SARC