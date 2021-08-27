Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention Program (SHARP)
Promotes cultural change across the Army, with a vision toward a culture of discipline and respect in which Soldiers intervene in sexual harassment and sexual assault to protect one another. No More Silence! If you see something, Say something!
DoD SAFE Helpline 24/7: (877) 995-5247
Brooke Army JBSA Hotline: (210) 808-SARC
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2021 08:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|811559
|VIRIN:
|210827-D-VR118-848
|Filename:
|DOD_108536484
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NO MORE - BAMC SHARP Awareness, by Corey Toye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT