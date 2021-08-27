Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    434 FA BDE Submission to #DragonCannes2

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2021

    Video by Sgt. Preston Drain 

    77th Army Band

    Footage is taken of a BCT Battery and produced to create a video to submit to the #DragonCannes2 competition.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2021
    Date Posted: 08.27.2021 11:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 811556
    VIRIN: 210817-A-IN640-1001
    Filename: DOD_108536481
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 434 FA BDE Submission to #DragonCannes2, by SGT Preston Drain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #DragonCannes2

