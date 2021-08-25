Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Battle Group Poland counter-mobility demolition training

    BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, POLAND

    08.25.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Adrian Patoka 

    Enhanced Forward Presence Battlegroup Poland

    U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with 3rd Battalion, 161st Infantry Regiment, practiced urban breaching and counter-mobility demolition training at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, August 25, 2021. The demolition training helped Soldiers practice technique and placement of explosives on objects for successful counter-mobility of the enemy. Training consisted of simulations of real-life scenarios and instruction. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Adrian Patoka)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Date Posted: 08.27.2021 13:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 811552
    VIRIN: 210827-A-VH689-0001
    Filename: DOD_108536400
    Length: 00:02:41
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, PL
    Hometown: ELK, PL
    Hometown: OLYMPIA, WA, US
    Hometown: SEATTLE, WA, US

    explosion
    eFP
    demo
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    DarkRifles

