U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with 3rd Battalion, 161st Infantry Regiment, practiced urban breaching and counter-mobility demolition training at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, August 25, 2021. The demolition training helped Soldiers practice technique and placement of explosives on objects for successful counter-mobility of the enemy. Training consisted of simulations of real-life scenarios and instruction. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Adrian Patoka)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2021 13:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:02:41
|Location:
|BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, PL
|Hometown:
|ELK, PL
|Hometown:
|OLYMPIA, WA, US
|Hometown:
|SEATTLE, WA, US
This work, Battle Group Poland counter-mobility demolition training, by SFC Adrian Patoka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
