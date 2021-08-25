Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wisconsin Employer Support of the Guard & Reserve hosts 'Boss Lift'

    MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cameron Lewis 

    115th Fighter Wing

    Employers of Wisconsin National Guardsmen participate in Wisconsin's Employer Support of the Guard & Reserve's ‘Boss Lift’ Aug. 25, 2021 at Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing in Madison, Wisconsin. The Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve is a Department of Defense program that was established in 1972 to promote cooperation and understanding between Reserve Component Service members and their civilian employers. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Cameron Lewis)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Date Posted: 08.27.2021 11:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 811551
    VIRIN: 210825-Z-HD478-1001
    Filename: DOD_108536399
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: MADISON, WI, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wisconsin Employer Support of the Guard & Reserve hosts 'Boss Lift', by SSgt Cameron Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Community Outreach

    TAGS

    ESGR
    Wisconsin Air National Guard
    148th Fighter Wing
    Truax Field
    115th Fighter Wing
    128th Air Refueling Wing

