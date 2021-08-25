Employers of Wisconsin National Guardsmen participate in Wisconsin's Employer Support of the Guard & Reserve's ‘Boss Lift’ Aug. 25, 2021 at Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing in Madison, Wisconsin. The Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve is a Department of Defense program that was established in 1972 to promote cooperation and understanding between Reserve Component Service members and their civilian employers. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Cameron Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2021 11:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|811551
|VIRIN:
|210825-Z-HD478-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108536399
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|MADISON, WI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Wisconsin Employer Support of the Guard & Reserve hosts 'Boss Lift', by SSgt Cameron Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT