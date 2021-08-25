Wisconsin Employer Support of the Guard & Reserve hosts 'Boss Lift'

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





Employers of Wisconsin National Guardsmen participate in Wisconsin's Employer Support of the Guard & Reserve's ‘Boss Lift’ Aug. 25, 2021 at Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing in Madison, Wisconsin. The Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve is a Department of Defense program that was established in 1972 to promote cooperation and understanding between Reserve Component Service members and their civilian employers. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Cameron Lewis)