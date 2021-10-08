Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spangdahlem Hush House Feature

    SPANGDAHLEM AB, RP, GERMANY

    08.10.2021

    Video by Airman Luis Ruiz-Vazquez 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    52nd Maintenance Squadron Aerospace Propulsion engineers keep the mission going by making sure all of our jet engines are mission ready before they are used!

    Date Taken: 08.10.2021
    Date Posted: 08.27.2021 11:54
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AB, RP, DE

    Spangdahlem AB
    AFN Spangdahlem
    52nd Maintenance Squadron
    Aerospace propulsion specialists
    Luis A. Ruiz-Vazquez

