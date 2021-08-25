A look at one unit on Ramstein Air Force Base who took up the unique task of making bassinets for the children of qualified evacuees.
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2021 04:54
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|811543
|VIRIN:
|210825-F-HQ214-732
|Filename:
|DOD_108536252
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, In Focus: The making of bassinets, by SrA Autumn Vogt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
