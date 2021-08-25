Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines with 3d MLG and 3d Marine Division conduct an Alert Contingency MAGTF drill

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.25.2021

    Video by Cpl. Moises Rodriguez 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 4, 3d Marine Logistics Group, and 2d Battalion, 3d Marines, 3d Marine Division, conduct an integrated rapid response inspection at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, August 25, 2021. Routine short-notice inspections ensure III MEF Marines remain ready to rapidly deploy and maintain regional security in the Indo-Pacific. 3d MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alpha Hernandez)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Date Posted: 08.27.2021 03:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 811539
    VIRIN: 210825-M-LN574-239
    Filename: DOD_108536239
    Length: 00:09:44
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    This work, Marines with 3d MLG and 3d Marine Division conduct an Alert Contingency MAGTF drill, by Cpl Moises Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MAGTF
    GCE
    LCE
    3d Marine Division
    3d MLG
    ACM

