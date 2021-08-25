Marines with 3d MLG and 3d Marine Division conduct an Alert Contingency MAGTF drill

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 4, 3d Marine Logistics Group, and 2d Battalion, 3d Marines, 3d Marine Division, conduct an integrated rapid response inspection at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, August 25, 2021. Routine short-notice inspections ensure III MEF Marines remain ready to rapidly deploy and maintain regional security in the Indo-Pacific. 3d MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alpha Hernandez)