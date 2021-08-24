149th Fighter Wing perform night operations

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/811529" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Maj. Thomas Werner, 149th Fighter Wing F-16 pilot, prepares to take off during night operations in the wing's newest heritage jet at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas Aug. 24, 2021. Vietnam-era camouflaged pattern inspired by the F-4 and F-100 jets of the past. This heritage F-16 Fighting Falcon bears a nonstandard camouflage pattern inspired by Vietnam-era jets like the F-4 and F-100. (Air National Guard video by Mindy Bloem)