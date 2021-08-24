Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    149th Fighter Wing perform night operations

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Mindy Bloem 

    149th Fighter Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    Maj. Thomas Werner, 149th Fighter Wing F-16 pilot, prepares to take off during night operations in the wing's newest heritage jet at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas Aug. 24, 2021. Vietnam-era camouflaged pattern inspired by the F-4 and F-100 jets of the past. This heritage F-16 Fighting Falcon bears a nonstandard camouflage pattern inspired by Vietnam-era jets like the F-4 and F-100. (Air National Guard video by Mindy Bloem)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2021
    Date Posted: 08.27.2021 00:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 811529
    VIRIN: 210824-Z-UK039-0001
    PIN: 210824
    Filename: DOD_108536070
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 

    This work, 149th Fighter Wing perform night operations, by MSgt Mindy Bloem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

