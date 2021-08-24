Maj. Thomas Werner, 149th Fighter Wing F-16 pilot, prepares to take off during night operations in the wing's newest heritage jet at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas Aug. 24, 2021. Vietnam-era camouflaged pattern inspired by the F-4 and F-100 jets of the past. This heritage F-16 Fighting Falcon bears a nonstandard camouflage pattern inspired by Vietnam-era jets like the F-4 and F-100. (Air National Guard video by Mindy Bloem)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2021 00:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|811529
|VIRIN:
|210824-Z-UK039-0001
|PIN:
|210824
|Filename:
|DOD_108536070
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 149th Fighter Wing perform night operations, by MSgt Mindy Bloem, identified by DVIDS
