    Luke DFAC powers training mission

    GLENDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Clinton Atkins 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The Luke Air Force Base Dining Facility powers the F-35 Lightning II and F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot training missions with the nutrition necessary to get the jets in the air.

    Date Taken: 08.26.2021
    Date Posted: 08.26.2021 19:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 811518
    VIRIN: 210826-F-WC163-052
    Filename: DOD_108535878
    Length: 00:10:04
    Location: GLENDALE, AZ, US 

    This work, Luke DFAC powers training mission, by TSgt Clinton Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

