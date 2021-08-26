Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOUTHCOM Commander Visit

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, HAITI

    08.26.2021

    Video by Spc. Adrian Pacheco 

    Special Operations Command South

    Department of Defense aviation assets conduct a medical evacuation in support of Joint Task Force-Haiti, at the Port-au-Prince International Airport on AUg. 26, 2021. Joint Task Force-Haiti deployed quickly to support U.S. Agency for International Development and enable airlift capability to deliver humanitarian aid to remote locations in the southern peninsula of Haiti. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Adrian Pacheco)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2021
    Date Posted: 08.27.2021 07:19
    Location: PORT-AU-PRINCE, HT 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SOUTHCOM Commander Visit, by SPC Adrian Pacheco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JTF-Haiti
    55th Signal Company
    Haiti
    SOUTHCOM
    Port-au-Prince

