Department of Defense aviation assets conduct a medical evacuation in support of Joint Task Force-Haiti, at the Port-au-Prince International Airport on AUg. 26, 2021. Joint Task Force-Haiti deployed quickly to support U.S. Agency for International Development and enable airlift capability to deliver humanitarian aid to remote locations in the southern peninsula of Haiti. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Adrian Pacheco)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2021 07:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|811514
|VIRIN:
|210826-A-GM448-1036
|Filename:
|DOD_108535830
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|PORT-AU-PRINCE, HT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SOUTHCOM Commander Visit, by SPC Adrian Pacheco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
