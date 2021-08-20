U.S. Air Force pilots Lt. Col. Matthew Glynn, Capt. Christopher Hicks, and loadmaster Staff Sgt. Sean Silver from the California Air National Guard's 115th Airlift Squadron, drop fire fighting retardant from a MAFFS (Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System) equipped C-130J aircraft above the Dixie Fire raging across northern California, August 20, 2021. MAFFS are portable fire retardant delivery systems placed inside military C-130 aircraft, retrofitting them into air tankers that provide a surge capability to the U.S. Forest Service when needed. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Sean Silver)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2021 20:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|811511
|VIRIN:
|210820-Z-QY689-0003
|Filename:
|DOD_108535802
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, California Air National Guard provides aerial fire fighting support for Dixie and Caldor Fires, by TSgt Nicholas Carzis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
