    California Air National Guard provides aerial fire fighting support for Dixie and Caldor Fires

    CA, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Carzis 

    146 Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, California Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force pilots Lt. Col. Matthew Glynn, Capt. Christopher Hicks, and loadmaster Staff Sgt. Sean Silver from the California Air National Guard's 115th Airlift Squadron, drop fire fighting retardant from a MAFFS (Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System) equipped C-130J aircraft above the Dixie Fire raging across northern California, August 20, 2021. MAFFS are portable fire retardant delivery systems placed inside military C-130 aircraft, retrofitting them into air tankers that provide a surge capability to the U.S. Forest Service when needed. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Sean Silver)

    Location: CA, US

