Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    124th in 124 August 2021-V2E8

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2021

    Video by Ryan White 

    124th Fighter Wing

    The 124th in 124 August 2021 edition. News about the wing for the wing. Featuring Chaplain Howarth's guide to spiritual fitness and news about wildland firefighter Guardsmen, the U.S.S. Idaho's visit, Okies refueling hogs, Ammo building rockets, and the 15th graduation of the Idaho Youth ChalleNGe Academy.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2021
    Date Posted: 08.26.2021 17:11
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 811509
    VIRIN: 210826-Z-FS166-1001
    Filename: DOD_108535755
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 124th in 124 August 2021-V2E8, by Ryan White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    124th Fighter Wing
    Idaho Air National Guard
    124th Fighter Wing Staff
    Chaplain Ian Howarth

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT