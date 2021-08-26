Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune hosted the 12th Montford Point Marine Day Ceremony at the Montford Point Marines Memorial in the Lejeune Memorial Gardens, Aug. 26, 2021. The ceremony celebrated the legacy of the original Montford Point Marines and the impact they had on the Marine Corps both past and present. Commandant of the Marine Corps, General David H. Berger, delivered the keynote address.
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2021 21:18
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|811500
|VIRIN:
|210826-M-MO243-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108535628
|Length:
|01:06:51
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
