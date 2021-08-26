video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune hosted the 12th Montford Point Marine Day Ceremony at the Montford Point Marines Memorial in the Lejeune Memorial Gardens, Aug. 26, 2021. The ceremony celebrated the legacy of the original Montford Point Marines and the impact they had on the Marine Corps both past and present. Commandant of the Marine Corps, General David H. Berger, delivered the keynote address.