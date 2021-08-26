Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    12th Montford Point Marine Day Ceremony

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Tanner Bernat, Lance Cpl. Joel Castanedarodr and Sanders Hall

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune hosted the 12th Montford Point Marine Day Ceremony at the Montford Point Marines Memorial in the Lejeune Memorial Gardens, Aug. 26, 2021. The ceremony celebrated the legacy of the original Montford Point Marines and the impact they had on the Marine Corps both past and present. Commandant of the Marine Corps, General David H. Berger, delivered the keynote address.

    Date Taken: 08.26.2021
    Date Posted: 08.26.2021 21:18
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 811500
    VIRIN: 210826-M-MO243-0001
    Filename: DOD_108535628
    Length: 01:06:51
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    This work, 12th Montford Point Marine Day Ceremony, by LCpl Tanner Bernat, LCpl Joel Castanedarodr and Sanders Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marine Corps Installations East
    Montford Point
    Marine Day Ceremony

