Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    This Day in Army History: Global War on Terrorism Begins With Attack on United States-September 11th, 2001

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.24.2021

    Video by Christopher Coyer 

    U.S. Army Training Support Center

    Archive video clip to use on the History Museum's social media platforms commemorating the 20th Anniversary of the Global War on Terrorism.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2021
    Date Posted: 08.26.2021 15:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 811498
    VIRIN: 210826-A-A4411-0041
    PIN: 100024
    Filename: DOD_108535617
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, This Day in Army History: Global War on Terrorism Begins With Attack on United States-September 11th, 2001, by Christopher Coyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    GWOT
    Center Military History

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT