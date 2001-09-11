A compilation of National Guard photos and video from New York and New Jersey after 9/11/2001 in honor of the 10th Anniversary. (Video by Sgt. 1st Class Robert Stephenson)
|09.10.2011
|08.26.2021 15:36
|Video Productions
|811496
|110910-A-YG824-270
|DOD_108535539
|00:08:26
|US
|0
|0
This work, Remembering September 11, 2001 on the 10th Anniversary, by David Yoakum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
