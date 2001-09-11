Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Remembering September 11, 2001 on the 10th Anniversary

    UNITED STATES

    09.10.2011

    Video by David Yoakum 

    National Guard Bureau

    A compilation of National Guard photos and video from New York and New Jersey after 9/11/2001 in honor of the 10th Anniversary. (Video by Sgt. 1st Class Robert Stephenson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2011
    Date Posted: 08.26.2021 15:36
    Category: Video Productions
    VIRIN: 110910-A-YG824-270
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Remembering September 11, 2001 on the 10th Anniversary, by David Yoakum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard

