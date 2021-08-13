Navy EOD Technicians Rope Onto USS Gonzalez

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 13, 2021) - Explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technicians assigned to EOD Mobile Unit 12 fast rope onto USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) during a battle damage repair drill as part of Large-Scale Exercise (LSE) 2021. LSE 2021 merges live and synthetic training capabilities to create an intense, robust training environment. It will connect high-fidelity training and real-world operations to build knowledge and skills needed in today’s complex, multi-domain, and contested environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Quartermaster Fred Rohde/Released)