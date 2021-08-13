Navy EOD Technicians Rope Onto USS Gonzalez

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 13, 2021) - Explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technicians assigned to EOD Mobile Unit 12 fast rope onto USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) during a battle damage repair drill as part of Large-Scale Exercise (LSE) 2021. LSE 2021 merges live and synthetic training capabilities to create an intense, robust training environment. It will connect high-fidelity training and real-world operations to build knowledge and skills needed in today’s complex, multi-domain, and contested environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Quartermaster Fred Rohde/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2021 15:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|811492
|VIRIN:
|210813-N-AP176-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108535450
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
