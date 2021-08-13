Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy EOD Technicians Rope Onto USS Gonzalez

    UNITED STATES

    08.13.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group Two

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 13, 2021) - Explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technicians assigned to EOD Mobile Unit 12 fast rope onto USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) during a battle damage repair drill as part of Large-Scale Exercise (LSE) 2021. LSE 2021 merges live and synthetic training capabilities to create an intense, robust training environment. It will connect high-fidelity training and real-world operations to build knowledge and skills needed in today’s complex, multi-domain, and contested environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Quartermaster Fred Rohde/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2021
    Date Posted: 08.26.2021 15:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 811492
    VIRIN: 210813-N-AP176-1001
    Filename: DOD_108535450
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy EOD Technicians Rope Onto USS Gonzalez, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NECC
    EODGRU2
    LSE 2021
    Large Scale Exercise 2021

