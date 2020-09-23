Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mountain Home: Behind the scenes look at herbicide mission

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Juliet Louden 

    910th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    This video is a behind-the-scenes look at the 910th's recurring mission to treat Mountain Home Air Force Base's Saylor Creek Training Range, Idaho, with herbicide to eliminate invasive weeds that pose a wildfire risk. This mission took place Sept. 14­–25, 2020.

    Date Taken: 09.23.2020
    Date Posted: 08.26.2021 14:35
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 811485
    VIRIN: 210807-F-LE760-1001
    Filename: DOD_108535269
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mountain Home: Behind the scenes look at herbicide mission, by SSgt Juliet Louden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    mountain home
    aerial spray
    ReserveReady
    herbicide

