Soldiers assigned to 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team and 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division conduct exfil training to maintain combat readiness Fort Carson, Colorado, Aug. 13 2021. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Ashton Empty)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2021 15:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|CO, US
