    Exfil Training

    CO, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2021

    Video by Sgt. Ashton Empty 

    14th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team and 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division conduct exfil training to maintain combat readiness Fort Carson, Colorado, Aug. 13 2021. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Ashton Empty)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2021
    Date Posted: 08.26.2021 15:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 811484
    VIRIN: 210813-A-XI191-704
    Filename: DOD_108535247
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: CO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exfil Training, by SGT Ashton Empty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    4ID
    Fort Carson
    Colorado
    4CAB
    1SBCT
    Mountain Post

