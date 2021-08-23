Coast Guard welcomes new travel system: Training

Master Chief Petty Officer Patricia Pilkington talks about the new travel system E-Gov Travel System, or ETS, coming on board Oct 1, 2021. Pilkington talks about training that users can expect to undergo prior to the new system going live at the beginning of the new fiscal year. (Coast Guard video)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2021 13:56
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|811482
|VIRIN:
|210823-G-DE713-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_108535230
|Length:
|00:02:41
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
