    Coast Guard welcomes new travel system: Training

    DC, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    Master Chief Petty Officer Patricia Pilkington talks about the new travel system E-Gov Travel System, or ETS, coming on board Oct 1, 2021. Pilkington talks about training that users can expect to undergo prior to the new system going live at the beginning of the new fiscal year. (Coast Guard video)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2021
    Date Posted: 08.26.2021 13:56
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 811482
    VIRIN: 210823-G-DE713-1005
    Filename: DOD_108535230
    Length: 00:02:41
    Location: DC, US

    This work, Coast Guard welcomes new travel system: Training, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Electronic Travel System
    ETS2

