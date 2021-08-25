The MARFORCYBER Apprenticeship Program is a 10-week course designed for college students to engage in practical lessons through real world scenarios in cyber security. Students in the course discuss their experience throughout the past 10 weeks. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Garrett Gillespie and Lance Cpl. Sixto Castro)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2021 12:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|811470
|VIRIN:
|210825-M-DP423-782
|Filename:
|DOD_108535136
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|MD, US
This work, MARFORCYBER Apprenticeship Program, by LCpl Sixto Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
