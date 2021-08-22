Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chicago Air and Water Show B-Roll

    CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cody Hendrix  

    Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron

    B-Roll package of the Blue Angels performing at the Chicago Air and Water Show in Chicago, Illinois August 21-22. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cody Hendrix)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2021
    Date Posted: 08.26.2021 13:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 811467
    VIRIN: 210822-N-YO638-1000
    PIN: 1000
    Filename: DOD_108535122
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: CHICAGO, IL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chicago Air and Water Show B-Roll, by PO2 Cody Hendrix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Chicago
    USMC
    Air Show
    USNavy
    BlueAngels

