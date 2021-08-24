A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk Helicopter rescue crew travelss from Great Inagua, Bahamas to conduct medical evacuation missions in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Aug. 24, 2021. The Coast Guard conducted humanitarian efforts in impacted areas of Haiti following a magnitude 7.2 earthquake, Aug. 14, 2021. (Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Estrada)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2021 12:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|811466
|VIRIN:
|210824-G-AB676-177
|Filename:
|DOD_108535119
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|HT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Coast Guard Haiti flyover, by PO3 Ryan Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
