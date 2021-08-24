Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Haiti flyover

    HAITI

    08.24.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Estrada 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk Helicopter rescue crew travelss from Great Inagua, Bahamas to conduct medical evacuation missions in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Aug. 24, 2021. The Coast Guard conducted humanitarian efforts in impacted areas of Haiti following a magnitude 7.2 earthquake, Aug. 14, 2021. (Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Estrada)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2021
    Date Posted: 08.26.2021 12:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 811466
    VIRIN: 210824-G-AB676-177
    Filename: DOD_108535119
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: HT

    TAGS

    Haiti
    StrengtheningPartnerships
    JTFHAITI-2021
    BuildPartners
    AmericaActs
    HumanitarianHelp

