Coast Guard Lands at

Petty Officer 2nd Class Mason Lewis, An MH-60 helicopter flight mechanic stationed at U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater assists the pilots of a Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk Helicopter in safely landing at Toussaint Louverture International Airport in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Aug. 24, 2021. The Coast Guard and partner agencies conducted humanitarian efforts in impacted areas of Haiti following a magnitude 7.2 earthquake, Aug. 14 2021. (Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Estrada)
|08.24.2021
|08.26.2021 12:08
|B-Roll
|811463
|210824-G-AB676-697
|DOD_108535094
|00:00:30
|PORT-AU-PRINCE, HT
|1
|1
