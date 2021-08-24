Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Lands at

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, HAITI

    08.24.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Estrada 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Petty Officer 2nd Class Mason Lewis, An MH-60 helicopter flight mechanic stationed at U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater assists the pilots of a Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk Helicopter in safely landing at Toussaint Louverture International Airport in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Aug. 24, 2021. The Coast Guard and partner agencies conducted humanitarian efforts in impacted areas of Haiti following a magnitude 7.2 earthquake, Aug. 14 2021. (Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Estrada)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2021
    Date Posted: 08.26.2021 12:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 811463
    VIRIN: 210824-G-AB676-697
    Filename: DOD_108535094
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: PORT-AU-PRINCE, HT 

    This work, Coast Guard Lands at, by PO3 Ryan Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Haiti
    StrengtheningPartnerships
    JTFHAITI-2021
    BuildPartners
    AmericaActs
    HumanitarianHelp

